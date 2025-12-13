San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with harmony and history

The Brief The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus opened its its annual holiday concert series this weekend at the Golden Gate Theatre. This year, the chorus is also performing "When Darkness Falls" by an artist known as Ash, which is a secular piece meant to resonate across communities and concert halls worldwide. Founded in 1978, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is approaching its 50th anniversary.



One of San Francisco’s cultural treasures is once again helping usher in the holiday season.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has launched its annual holiday concert series, filling some of the Bay Area’s most iconic venues with hundreds of voices singing in harmony.

A closer look:

The chorus opened the series this weekend at the Golden Gate Theatre, where board chair and former longtime performer Tom Polino said the energy was unmistakable.

The audience was fully engaged, he said, and the performers fed off that enthusiasm.

"The joy coming from the stage is palpable," Polino said. "It was a beautiful thing to see."

The program blends familiar holiday carols with contemporary selections, a mix the chorus has become known for over the years.

Alongside the classics, the ensemble debuts a newly commissioned piece each season, selected through an international competition that draws dozens of submissions annually.

This year’s winning work, "When Darkness Falls" by an artist known as Ash, is a secular piece meant to resonate across communities and concert halls worldwide.

Polino said the composition reflects the emotional moment many people are living through, acknowledging darkness while pointing toward hope and light.

"Very much so," he said when asked whether the piece captures the current mood.

Behind the scenes:

Behind the polished performances is months of preparation by nearly 300 volunteer singers.

Rehearsals begin as early as August, with members gathering every Monday night for hours at a time.

"When you start singing Christmas music in August, it’s a bit of a strange feeling," Polino said, "But it’s very invigorating to be in that room with so much talent and so much passion."

The backstory:

Founded in 1978, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is approaching its 50th anniversary. Its roots are deeply tied to the city’s history and activism.

The group’s first performance took place on the steps of City Hall during a candlelight vigil following the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Since then, the chorus has been a visible presence through the AIDS crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and decades of cultural change in the Bay Area.

That legacy continues this season with performances across the region, including sold-out shows in San Francisco, upcoming concerts in the East Bay and Sonoma County, and a Christmas Eve performance at Davies Symphony Hall.

For Polino and the chorus, the goal remains the same: to serve the community and bring people together through music during a meaningful time of year.