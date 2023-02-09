San Francisco home leveled by fire

Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire that threatened multiple homes.

The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega Avenue, and was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. By 10:25, the home was a charred shell.

Other homes had their windows shattered. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion.

One victim is being treated for burns, the city's fire department said. Reporters also saw a firefighter being treated on a gurney.

Three homes are "affected," the fire department said.

This is a developing story.