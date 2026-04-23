Wild San Francisco chase ends with stolen car suspect hanging under Bay Bridge

The Brief A suspected car thief led San Francisco police on a 30-minute chase before stopping on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island. The suspect climbed underneath the bridge and hung from crossbeams as officers prepared for a rescue response. He later climbed back onto the bridge and was taken into custody. Police have not released his name.



A suspected car thief led San Francisco police on a chase that took a dramatic turn when he got out of the vehicle on the Bay Bridge and climbed underneath the span, hanging from beams to avoid capture.

Stolen car chase tears through city

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department shared video of the April 1 incident, which began after officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from South San Francisco traveling near 8th and Market streets.

A police drone spotted the vehicle, and officers attempted to stop the driver of the stolen Honda, but the suspect kept going. Spike strips failed to stop the vehicle as the driver maneuvered through city streets and onto the freeway for about 30 minutes before heading onto the Bay Bridge, according to the video.

Pursuit shifts to bridge

Dig deeper:

That is when the California Highway Patrol became involved.

The driver eventually stopped on the bridge near Treasure Island. Instead of surrendering, he got out of the car and climbed underneath the bridge.

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"He’s on the crossbeams, under the bridge," a San Francisco police officer can be heard saying on body camera video.

Drone footage showed the suspect clinging to the beams.

"Looks like he’s climbing his way under the bridge," another officer is heard saying.

Hanging on

The suspect was seen beneath the bridge with his legs spread across separate beams, and his arms appeared raised.

Authorities began preparing for a rescue operation, and a crisis negotiation team arrived on the bridge.

According to the video, the suspect then hid inside a support beam for several minutes before climbing back onto the bridge, where he was taken into custody.

Suspect not identified

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

The department's recap of the incident features drone and body cam footage narrated by an AI voiceover.