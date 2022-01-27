San Francisco to ease indoor mask rule as omicron cases drop

San Francisco on Thursday announced that it would again allow people to remove their face masks indoors, reinstating the exemption that was in place before the omicron surge, public health officials said.

The change goes into effect on February 1 and applies to officers workers, gym members, and other "stable cohorts" of people who are up to date on COVID vaccinations, including booster shots.

Those who don't meet the vaccination requirements must still wear a mask indoors.

Local health leaders said they made the change to their indoor mask policy as cases drop around the city.

"As we come out of this latest surge and face a future in which COVID-19 will remain among us, San Francisco will take a balanced approach in our response to COVID-19 by aligning with state requirements and guidelines where we can do so safely," said Health Officer, Dr. Susan Philip. "We also acknowledge areas where we can San Francisco can be further ahead in easing restrictions, such as the indoor mask exemption for stable cohorts, given our highly vaccinated and boosted population."