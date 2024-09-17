San Francisco wants Oakland airport to stop using its new name now

San Francisco's city attorney filed a preliminary injunction in federal court on Tuesday asking a judge to tell the Oakland airport to immediately stop using its new name, claiming it violates a trademark infringement.

The newly filed motion cites the presence of "actual confusion in the marketplace," City Attorney David Chiu wrote.

He said that San Francisco conducted a survey which demonstrated "levels of confusion of over 20 percent."

San Francisco's injunction comes after The City sued Oakland in April.

That's the same month the Port of Oakland renamed the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, in a highly controversial move.

As Chiu sees it, SFO began operating in 1927, and has used the name "San Francisco Airport" or "San Francisco International Airport" throughout most of its history.

San Francisco also has owned the U.S. federal trademark registrations for the marks "San Francisco International Airport" since 2012, Chiu said, with the first date of use in 1954, and the assigned airport code "SFO" together with SFO's logo since 2007.

The Port of Oakland did not immediately respond on Tuesday to San Francisco's latest court filing.

But in May, Port of Oakland attorney Mary Richardson answered the complaint, denying any trademark violation.

She has previously argued that no one owns the name "San Francisco Bay Area."

"The Port’s proposed renaming does not infringe upon SFO’s mark," Richardson told KTVU in a statement she made in April. "SFO cannot lay claim to the geographically-descriptive term ‘San Francisco,’ let alone claim exclusive rights to the San Francisco Bay."

Richardson added that travelers understand that the San Francisco Bay— "like virtually every other major metropolitan area throughout the world" —can contain more than one airport.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson is expected to hear arguments on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. in San Francisco.