San Francisco weather: Soggy start to New Year

You might want to watch that ball drop inside, safe and warm on your couch.

The National Weather Service predicts another round of wet weather starting to rear its head on Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

Wednesday, New Year's Eve

Rain is in the forecast on Wednesday, beginning in the South Bay and Peninsula in the morning, which will then spread to the rest of the Bay Area by afternoon.

Thursday, New Year's Day

And that rain is definitely being forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, where there will also be a lot of wind, according to the NWS.

As of now, the Port of San Francisco website shows the 15-minute fireworks show in San Francisco at midnight is still on – and free.

And there's no word what will happen if there happens to be a downpour.

In addition to the rain, there will be high wind gusts and King Tides along the coast.

Showers will begin to taper off on Saturday.