San Jose approves $3.5m federal grant for World Cup security overtime

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The Brief San Jose police and fire departments are launching an unprecedented, month-long security operation to protect local hotels housing international teams and secure major fan hubs like San Pedro Square. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved a $3.5 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security and the Bay Area Host Committee to fund round-the-clock police and fire department overtime. The funding allocates over $550,000 for specialized fire department walking teams equipped with advanced life support to quickly navigate dense crowds.



With the first World Cup match at Levi’s Stadium less than two weeks away, local law enforcement and fire departments are rapidly scaling up operations to meet the unprecedented security demands of the international tournament.

Security needs exceed local resources

While the matches will be played in nearby Santa Clara, the City of San Jose will play a major role in hosting the event.

According to a city report released Tuesday, three San Jose hotels will house various international teams throughout the tournament.

City officials noted that the level of security required for the visiting teams and influx of global fans far exceeds standard local resources.

In a joint memorandum to the City Council, the San Jose police and fire chiefs warned that the high concentration of high-profile individuals and massive crowds significantly increases "operational risk."

"We have been planning this for years," San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said. "This is probably the biggest event that San Jose has ever hosted, and we want to make sure that it goes off well, and that the city puts its best foot forward, that people are safe, and can enjoy all of the activities here."

San Jose city council approves millions in security funding

To counter the logistical strain, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to accept a $3.5 million grant funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Bay Area Host Committee.

The federal funding will directly cover police and fire department overtime, ensuring round-the-clock security inside two of the designated team hotels and perimeter security for all three locations.

A separate grant from the state of California will fund interior security for the third hotel.

Joseph emphasized that securing a month-long international event requires far more personnel than a standard deployment.

"This is a 24-hour operation for nearly a month," Joseph said. "So this is a huge lift for the police department. It is not one we can do with just the on-duty officers. We need to have officers on overtime; we need to bring more staff into this event than we would generally have on duty."

San Pedro Square to host World Cup fan watch parties

Though the tournament spans the entire San Francisco Bay Area, San Jose is expected to become a primary hub for soccer fans.

In partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer, San Pedro Square will host official outdoor watch parties for every match of the tournament.

The anticipated crowds mean emergency medical services will also see a boost.

The approved grant includes more than $550,000 specifically allocated for Fire Department overtime.

This will fund specialized, two-person walking medical teams equipped with advanced life support technology, allowing paramedics to easily navigate dense crowds and reach patients quickly.

"When we host the world for these World Cup matches, it is really important that they have a fun and safe experience, and that starts with our first responders — our police officers and our firefighters," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "Federal and state funding is critical for pulling off events of this scale. I mean, we are welcoming hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world."

Joseph reiterated that the international scale of the World Cup presents unique challenges due to the diversity of the visiting teams and the passion of global fanbases. He added that the department’s ultimate goal is ensuring the local celebrations remain safe and lawful.