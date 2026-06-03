San Jose businesses gear up for multi-week World Cup boost

The Brief FIFA's World Cup kicks off next week with six games being played right here in the South Bay. Businesses are preparing for an influx of fans, but are also strategizing to draw crowds into different neighborhoods. The soccer buzz is spreading to Santana Row, Eastridge Mall, and small mom-and-pop businesses are getting in on the action.



With the World Cup kicking off next week, businesses across San Jose are preparing for a massive influx of soccer fans—and they are hoping the economic benefits will stretch far beyond downtown.

While central hubs like San Pedro Square are preparing for massive official watch parties, local business associations and districts throughout the city are looking for ways to draw crowds into different neighborhoods.

Santana Row kicks off 'The Row Cup'

Over at Santana Row, a major month-long activation called "The Row Cup" is being launched to lure tourists and locals alike. The district will feature outdoor watch parties, live music, grab-and-go drinks, and a dedicated FIFA pop-up shop for fan gear.

"We do see that every day the business is picking up," said Manny Bhagat with the FIFA World Cup Pop Up. "So we are hoping the first weekend will be the big weekend for us."

Districts like Santana Row are aiming to replicate—and exceed—the success of past major sporting events in the Bay Area.

"We actually saw a huge influx of local and visitors coming to Santana Row for the Super Bowl, so this entire month we expect to be on a greater scale," said Jessica Badat, marketing manager for Vine Hospitality. The group, which operates Left Bank, Mesa Modern Mediterranean, and LB Steak, is already planning for a multi-week surge in foot traffic and revenue.

Bringing the buzz to East San Jose

The excitement isn't limited to one shopping district. In East San Jose, community leaders are working hard to ensure local, diverse businesses get a piece of the pie.

At Eastridge Mall, the Tully Road-Eastridge Business Association (TREBA) is using grant money to host a massive watch party for the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, complete with a 30-foot viewing screen.

"We have vendors. We have curated performances, local talent," said Brandon Quintanilla with EMLN, who is planning the watch party.

Organizers expect thousands of fans to gather for the match, with the ultimate goal being to keep those visitors in the area long after the final whistle blows.

"We want to promote that," said An Ngo of TREBA San Jose. "When people come, they're able to see, for example, different businesses at Eastridge, different restaurants, different food vendors, and different diversity. We have so much to give, and it's kind of a missed opportunity if people don't get to see that."

Helping small businesses prepare

To help local mom-and-pop shops make the most of the global event, the city of San Jose is hosting a dedicated workshop on Thursday. The event is designed to give small business owners the resources and strategies they need to successfully prepare for the multi-week tournament.

The Source Local businesses and merchant associations.