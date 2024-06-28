The much-anticipated opening of the Bay Area's newest water park has been postponed.

CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose, the former site of Raging Waters, was supposed to open on Saturday. However, according to its website, the water park is now opening on July 4.

The general manager for CaliBunga issued a video statement to social media confirming the delay was due to electrical complications.

CaliBunga's GM Mel Sells said emails regarding refunds, cabanas, birthdays and updates are going out soon. The electrical issues impacting the rides were discovered Thursday.

She apologized for the delayed opening, but said opening on time would not be a safe experience.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was supposed to be on hand for Saturday's grand opening.

Mahan said the delay was due to last-minute work on one of the big rides at the water park.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ An aerial view of CaliBunga Waterpark San Jose. June 28, 2024

The new 23-acre attraction is on South White Road and overlooks Lake Cunningham. It's on the site formerly occupied by the long-running theme park Raging Waters, which closed last year.

CaliBunga is run by the newly established Sacramento-based family entertainment group California Dreamin’. The park promises a family adventure with more than a million gallons of water attractions, including slides, rides, and kiddie play areas.

As part of the site's renovations and upgrades, the park said it has also added new shade structures and cabanas, as well as more culinary options including food trucks.

Tickets range from $49.99 for general admission, when purchased online, to $59.99 when purchased on-site.

For children ages 3 to 9 and seniors, tickets start at $34.99 online to $49.99 at the gate.

Children 2 and under are free. Season passes are also available.

In addition to the water park, CaliBunga said it's planning to open an exciting new attraction at the site later this summer: a garden and restaurant open year-round called Cal Soleil.

Visitors can expect dining, live music, drinks, and a space to hold special events.