San Jose dad charged in overdose death of 3-month-old daughter

A San Jose father is being charged for the death of his baby girl after the newborn died from an overdose of opioids and methamphetamine, prosecutors said

David Anthony Castro, 38, has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after 3-month-old Phoenix died from consuming methamphetamine and fentanyl in May, authorities said.

"I can’t fathom how a parent could recklessly cause the death of their own child," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "What I fully understand is our responsibility to hold that person accountable for this heartbreaking tragedy."

When San Jose police arrived at the home on Spinnaker Walkway on May 13, they found an unconscious Phoenix and also fentanyl, broken glass pipes, and aluminum foil in the kitchen, according to Rosen's office.

In the kitchen was also a baby bottle filled with liquid located right next to glass pipes on the counter, the district attorney's office said. Narcan was also found on the premises.

Phoenix's mother was not home when she died. She also died from an overdose in September, officials said.