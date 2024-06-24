San Jose motel standoff: Police negotiate with armed suspect

San Jose police standoff with an armed suspect at a motel ended peacefully on Monday.

Police and tactical teams swarmed the Caravelle Inn & Suites at N. 1st and East Rosemary streets on Monday morning.

A Caravelle staffer told KTVU a person with a gun was holed up in one of the rooms.

A KTVU crew witnessed heavy police presence as well as SWAT or other special tactics teams outside a motel room on the second floor.

Shortly after 11 a.m., SJPD confirmed the police activity on social media saying, "One involved male is believed to be armed with a firearm and is refusing to exit. Units are trying to negotiate with the male for a peaceful resolution."

At about 1:30 p.m., police reported that the incident ended peacefully.

"The suspect has exited and was taken into custody without incident," police said. They added, "A firearm was located at the scene."