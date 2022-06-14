San Jose police arrest martial arts instructor accused of sexually assaulting minor at after-school program

article

San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a martial arts studio owner accused in the rape of a child at an after-school program he operated.

Police said 54-year-old Ernest Ramirez was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges related to aggravated sexual assaults of a minor.

Investigators said that in addition to owning a martial arts studio in San Jose, the suspect also operated an after-school program for Merritt Trace Elementary School, where he met the victim, now 14.

Detectives said the teen attended the after-school program between August 2020 and June 2021, when the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

"The victim had since relocated with family out of state [to Idaho] when they reported the incidents," police said, noting that it was with the assistance of police in Idaho that an arrest warrant was issued and Ramirez was taken into custody in San Jose.

He’s being held at Santa Clara County’s Elmwood Correctional Facility. He faced multiple sex assault charges including rape of a child under 14 years old.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police urged anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to contact San Jose Police Detective Frank Montoya at 408-537-1382 or e-mail him at 3644@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be made through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867), or by clicking here.



