San Jose records first homicide of 2023

Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man who was on life support for more than a week after being shot in San Jose on New Year's Day died from his injuries Monday, marking the city's first homicide of 2023.

San Jose police officers responded to the 400 block of West San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 1 and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound, San Jose police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition until Monday, when he succumbed to his injuries.

An arrest was made in the case Tuesday but police are withholding the suspect's identity as they investigate the shooting.

The victim's identity will be released once his next of kin are notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the San Jose Police Department.