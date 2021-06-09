Santa Clara Valley Water District poised to demand water cutbacks, declare drought emergency

Santa Clara Valley Water District board members plan to make it official; their water supply is at dangerously low levels and they're recommending mandatory water restrictions.

The South Bay's largest water provider in the South Bay, with more than 2 million customers, is expected to officially declare a drought emergency on Wednesday, calling on cities and private companies to cut water by 15 percent from 2019 levels.

It will then be up to those cities and companies to decide how they'll demand customers cut back - but it will likely include requirements to water lawns and landscaping, no more than three times a week and stop filling swimming pools.

The district could also begin deploying its code enforcement officers - who would check to make sure people aren't breaking those rules and impose fines if they do.

Winter rainfall in the South Bay was just 41 percent of normal this year.

Also squeezing the local water supply: The Santa Clara Valley Water District's main reservoir - Anderson Dam - is empty.

It had to be drained for earthquake repairs and will be out of service for the next 10 years.

The water district's 10 other reservoirs are at just 15 percent capacity.

The district's board also wants Santa Clara County to declare a local drought emergency - because that will make it easier to enact and enforce water restrictions.