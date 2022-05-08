Saturday shooting outside Sun Valley Mall; dozens of shell casings found

Police in Concord are investigating a Saturday night shooting outside the Sun Valley Mall.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 9:00 p.m., and when officers arrived they said they found dozens of shell casings in the mall's parking lot.

SEE ALSO: Man shot at Concord mall while trying to stop robbery dies

Police said there was no sign of any shooting victims and gave no word on any arrests.

Advertisement

There have been two other shootings at Sun Valley Mall in the past year.