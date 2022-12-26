Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Flood Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Santa Clara Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' at Valley Med parking structure

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

San Jose, CA - The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating what officials said was a "suspicious death."

Investigators said an unidentified man’s body was found at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking structure at Valley Medical Center.

Investigators said someone notified CHP  and the San Jose Police Department of an unresponsive man at the structure. The San Jose police ultimately turned the case over to sheriff’s deputies. Deputies pronounced the man dead at the scene.

READ MORE: SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

Sheriff authorities said their detectives are investigating the "suspicious circumstances" of his death, but have not said if they believe violence was involved, or where exactly the victim was found; whether inside a vehicle or on the ground inside the structure.

SEE ALSO: Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victim’s age and identity won’t be released until his family is notified.

KTVU FOX 2 News reached out to officials at Valley Medical Center for comment. Officials redirected any and all to the county's sheriff’s office.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU and Instagram @jessegontv