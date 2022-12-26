Santa Clara Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' at Valley Med parking structure

article

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating what officials said was a "suspicious death."

Investigators said an unidentified man’s body was found at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking structure at Valley Medical Center.

Investigators said someone notified CHP and the San Jose Police Department of an unresponsive man at the structure. The San Jose police ultimately turned the case over to sheriff’s deputies. Deputies pronounced the man dead at the scene.

READ MORE: SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

Sheriff authorities said their detectives are investigating the "suspicious circumstances" of his death, but have not said if they believe violence was involved, or where exactly the victim was found; whether inside a vehicle or on the ground inside the structure.

SEE ALSO: Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victim’s age and identity won’t be released until his family is notified.

KTVU FOX 2 News reached out to officials at Valley Medical Center for comment. Officials redirected any and all to the county's sheriff’s office.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU and Instagram @jessegontv