Sea lion colony shuts down popular California beach

The Brief A large colony of sea lions has led to the closure of a popular beach. Officials in Monterey are reminding people to keep a distance of at least 50 feet from the animals. Experts said the sea lions' visits to the area have become a "semi-regular phenomenon."



A colony of sea lions has taken over a popular beach and tourist destination in Monterey, prompting a public safety notice and the beach’s closure.

On Thursday, the city of Monterey posted a notice to alert the public that San Carlos Beach has been closed until further notice.

The beach is located at the west end of the historic Cannery Row and sits near Coast Guard Pier.

Photos from last week, shared by the city with KTVU, showed hundreds of sea lions packed like sardines along the beach.

The city said it acted proactively once they saw the sea lions' arrival and set up barricades to close off the beach.

The arrival of hundreds of sea lions at San Carlos Beach in Monterey, Calif. prompted the closure of the popular beach on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (City of Monterey)

City officials said Monterey’s park and recreation staff were monitoring the beach as well as nearby Sister City Park, along the recreational trail, to check on the sea lion’s large presence.

At this point, the animals are not in the park but below it, closer to the water, officials told KTVU on Monday.

What they're saying:

"We want residents and visitors to be safe while visiting the coastline, and encourage enjoying and watching the sea lions from a distance of at least 50 yards," the city said in a news release.

What we don't know:

Officials said they don't know when they'll reopen the beach, as it depends on when the sea lions leave.

'Semi-regular' visit

City officials said it's not unusual to get the large and loud gathering in the area this time of year, and it’s not the first time, in recent months, the city has taken measures to protect the animals.

"This is a fairly typical occurrence we have seen for the past few years. We closed the same beach in June, reopened around July 2, and now again," Monterey Communications Manager Laurie Huelga told KTVU in an email correspondence.

She noted that last year, the sea lions made their grand appearance earlier in August.

SEE ALSO: Bear caught red-handed raiding South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop

The Monterey Bay Aquarium said the sea lion’s arrival has become a "semi-regular phenomenon" in the area.

"Some mature animals migrate to southern California breeding grounds in late spring, and then return to Monterey Bay in the summer — often accompanied by more young animals from southern California," the aquarium’s website said.

Following the food

It could be said that the animals are masterful in the art of food tourism, as they made their way to Monterey Bay for its food.

"There's a lot of food for them right offshore," Huelga said, adding, "They follow the food."

While the playful sea lions offer a delightful visual feast for many tourists and residents, the city is reminding folks that pinnipeds are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

"People who harass, feed, capture, or kill any marine mammal could face a hefty fine or even jail time," the city warned, adding, "Please remember, we humans are sharing this space with other species."



Sea lions at San Carlos Beach in Monterey, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (City of Monterey)