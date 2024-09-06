Search for San Francisco hate crime suspect reported missing

San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who is a suspect in a hate crime and has been reported missing by her family.

April Martin Chartrand, 67, is wanted after threatening and racist items were left near a man's home in the 900 block of Grove Street about 7:10 a.m. on April 26, police said.

Chartrand was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23, police said.

In June, SFPD released surveillance video showing a person of interest involved in their investigation. The video was taken around the time the victim had reported receiving the several threats near his home, including a voodoo doll depicting what appeared to be a Black person with a noose around the neck.

The victim of the hate crime was the popular San Francisco Alamo Square-based dog walker Terry Williams.

Williams was shown an outpouring of support when the community rallied behind him after the crime.

In May, the dog walker's home burned while his parents were inside. The family, already rattled from the racist threats, was displaced from the fire and the home was red-tagged. Williams' disabled 76-year-old mother was nearly killed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined, but it was not linked to the previous hate crime.

Anyone who locates Chartrand should call 911 and report her location and physical description, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

KTVU contributed to this story.

