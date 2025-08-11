Search underway for 11-year-old Bay Area boy missing for one week

The Brief 11-year-old Noah Alhayek has been missing for one week. The child is a San Jose resident. Police said he was known to frequent San Francisco and the surrounding areas.



Police are asking the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old Bay Area boy who has been missing for one week.

What we know:

San Jose police said Noah Alhayek was last seen on Aug. 4.

They said he walked away from his group home in East San Jose.

Colma connection

Police in Colma were also alerting the public about the missing child.

Investigators noted he had previously been the subject of a missing persons case and, in that instance, had been located in Colma.

"He lives in San Jose but is known to frequent the San Francisco and surrounding areas. He was last known to be using public transportation to San Francisco," Colma police shared on social media on Friday.

In a flyer shared by that police department, Noah is described as being an "at risk youth."

Along with a photo of the boy, the flyer said, "Noah, your mom is very worried and loves you."

Child's description

The child is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, a white T-shirt, gray pants, and white shoes. He was also carrying a gray-blue checkered backpack, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Noah’s whereabouts was urged to contact the San Jose Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 408-277-4786 or 408-277-8900, or call 911.

