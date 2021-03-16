SFPD arrest suspect in violent separate attacks on 2 men

San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for two violent unprovoked, aggravated assaults on Monday.

Jorge Devis-Milton, 32, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He faces multiple battery and assault charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The first attack was a stabbing in the Mission at around 1:30 p.m. at 16th and Mission streets.

Responding police found a 64-year-old male victim with a stab wound to his cheek.

About 30 minutes later, a 59-year-old male Vallejo resident, who was walking along the 600 block of Market Street near 2nd St. was attacked. Police said the second victim had head injuries.

A witness told officers a suspect ran up to the victim and punched him in the head multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled on a Muni bus.

Surveillance video and descriptions provided by witnesses led police to believe with probable cause that Devis-Milton was the suspect involved in both attacks.

Police said one of the victims is Asian, but they don't have evidence of a hate crime.