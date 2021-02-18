SFPD ask for help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

article

San Francisco police are asking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.

Police said on Thursday that Katlin Gallaread left her home without notifying family sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She has not been heard back from since.

Katlin resides in the SFPD's Northern District, which covers several neighborhoods including; Civic Center, Western Addition, Hayes Valley, Japantown, Cathedral Hill, Polk Gulch, Russian Hill, Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow and the Marina.

She is said to frequent the Safeway on the 1300 block of Webster Street, the Target store on the 2600 block of Geary Boulevard and Japantown.

Katlin is described as a Black female, 5'1" and 90 pounds.

SFPD's Missing Persons Unit is investigating. If you see her, contact SFPD and be prepared to provide a description as well as what she is wearing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.