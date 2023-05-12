SFPD make arrest in February fatal shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a February homicide in San Francisco, authorities announced.

San Francisco resident Antonio Bor, 48, is accused of murdering a 43-year-old man on Feb. 27 around 12:40 a.m. alongside Embarcadero, officials said.

That morning, SFPD Central Station officers responded to an area near Pier 5 on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died at the scene, according to officials.

Bor was arrested Thursday in the 900 block of Jamestown Ave. and charged with homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at a person from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He was booked in the San Francisco County Jail.

Officials did not name the victim or say if the victim and suspect knew each other. A motive for the fatal shooting was not provided.

Authorities said despite an arrest, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD."