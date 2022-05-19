SFPD officers involved in shooting during aggravated assault call; 2 men are dead

article

San Francisco police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday evening, police officials confirm.

Two men are dead after officers responded to an aggravated assault involving two men in the Dogpatch neighborhood. Police said the fight that led to the gunfire happened at around 7:48 p.m.

Officer Kathryn Winters said officers arrived at the scene, contacted the two men and that during that contact an "officer-involved shooting occurred."

Winters said officers rendered aid, and medics responded. One man died at the scene. The second person was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

It is not clear if the men died because of the fight, the shooting or something else. The victims' identities have not yet been disclosed.

It is not known how many officers are involved in this shooting. An SFPD officer provided an update on social media to say no suspect was at large.

The I-280 off-ramp at Mariposa Street was closed as police investigate.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets at around 8:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of the freeway were affected.

It is not known how many officers are involved in this shooting. An SFPD officer provided an update on social media to say no suspect was at large.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly altercation. Thursday night's news conference was disrupted. KTVU's cameras captured a voice off-camera. The person heckled, "Y'all killed somebody, again!" while an officer spoke.