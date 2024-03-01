SFPD swears in new recruits

article

The San Francisco Police Department is welcoming its latest class of new recruits.

Police Chief Bill Scott swore in the 19 new recruits Thursday and says these new officers reflect the diversity of the city.

Three are women, and eight of the recruits are bilingual, fluent in Spanish, Thai, Arabic and Cantonese.

"It's really a positive thing for us, a step in the right direction and it's really great to have new officers on the street because we need them," said Scott.

A graduation was held Thursday evening and marks the 280th recruit class for the department.

These new police officers are beginning 16 weeks of field training at police stations across San Francisco.