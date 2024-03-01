Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

SFPD swears in new recruits

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco Police Department
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is welcoming its latest class of new recruits. 

Police Chief Bill Scott swore in the 19 new recruits Thursday and says these new officers reflect the diversity of the city.

Three are women, and eight of the recruits are bilingual, fluent in Spanish, Thai, Arabic and Cantonese.

"It's really a positive thing for us, a step in the right direction and it's really great to have new officers on the street because we need them," said Scott.

A graduation was held Thursday evening and marks the 280th recruit class for the department. 

These new police officers are beginning 16 weeks of field training at police stations across San Francisco.