South Bay heat-related death toll rises, other counties also report loss of life

The death toll from days of dangerously high temperatures continues to rise in the South Bay. Santa Clara County officials said Thursday that another person passed away due to the high heat. The death toll stands at 19.

The county medical examiner said the vast majority were not unhoused residents.

"We’re seeing a lot of heat emergencies in all sorts of people. Not just at-risk, unhoused individuals," said Dr. Grant Lipman, an emergency room physician with Valley Health System.

The week drew closer to a close with another summer scorcher that produced another fatality. Santa Clara County’s death toll climbed by at least one, after the latest victim succumbed to the ongoing heatwave, according to officials.

"Heat kills more than all the other forms of weather combined," said Pastor Scott Wagers, a long-time South Bay advocate for the unhoused.

County officials said conventional wisdom about the victims this time doesn’t hold. Only four people were unhoused. One person was in transitional housing. The remainder were residents with a roof over their heads.

"When people walk out into these intense temperatures, one of the body’s reactions is that you have a shunting of blood to the core to the peripheral as you try to cool down," said Lipman.

He said the body’s inability to cool can lead to heat stress and heat stroke.

While the problem has been most acute in the South Bay, where there have been 19 fatalities, the East Bay and North Bay are reporting loss of life as well. One heat-related death occurred in Contra Costa County and there was one in Sonoma County.

In Santa Clara County, long-time homeless advocates, including Wagers, have braved oven-like temperatures to canvass unhoused encampments multiple times a week. They’ve been putting cold water and other supplies in hands, or at tent openings.

"Advocates across Santa Clara County are collaborating to try to get the word out. Water out there. Sports drinks out there. Electrolyte packets out there. So my hats off to the advocates and people with the city and county giving out stuff, because I think it’s helping," said Wagers.

Multiple county officials have said the need now is to raise awareness in older residents or those with small children, the mercury is not only merciless, it continues to be deadly in many cases.

"In severe cases when the ambient temperatures are high, and it overwhelms your body’s ability to cool down, it can lead to heat stroke, and that’s a medical emergency. And we’ve got to cool people down as quickly as possible when that occurs," said Lipman.

He suggested people use the "buddy system" during the extended heatwave, and not go out alone, but instead keep an eye out on friends for heat stress indicators such as flush skin and fatigue. He also suggests hydration breaks early and often throughout the day.

And if ice packs are needed, place them on the face cheeks or hands for maximum impact.

County officials also said residents should not leave their pets out in the heat, and to make sure animals also have plenty of water.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Instagram, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU