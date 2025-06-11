Large home momentarily threatened in Los Altos fire, 1 out building burns

article

Firefighters have knocked down a one-acre fire in Los Altos where structures were threatened and at least one out building burned on Wednesday, officials say.

Santa Clara County Fire Department said on social media, the vegetation fire was near the 27000 block of Robe Blanco Court in Los Altos Hills. The fire started at 3:31 p.m., officials said.

In an update, fire officials said all of the structures were protected. Crews first arriving on scene reported a vegetation fire in light flashy fuels, the fire department said. The fire was knocked down by 4:03 p.m.

Palo Alto Fire Department assisted with the blaze. Crews are working to mop up the fire.

SkyFOX flew over the scene. We could see a large home with a pool was threatened.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire in Los Altos.

