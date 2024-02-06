Will Usher have a surprise guest at Super Bowl halftime show, and who might it be?

Speculation is already swirling over if Usher will have a surprise guest when he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show, and if so, who will it be.

The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he’s looking forward to performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before."

According to Extra, the singer has dropped hints that a surprise guest is not out of the realm of possibility.

"I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there," he told the news magazine.

Some of Usher's predecessors have brought out surprise guests during their halftime performances.

In 2001, Aerosmith and ‘N Sync headlined the show, but made viewers gasp even more when they brought out Nelly, Mary J. Blige, and Britney Spears.

In 2003, Shania Twain and No Doubt performed but also brought out Sting, who performed his hit "Message in a Bottle."

There was an unforgettable moment in 2004 when Janet Jackson brought out Justin Timberlake. Timberlake was Jackson’s special guest during her performance at that year’s game and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealing her nipple. Timberlake later described it as an unintended "wardrobe malfunction."

In 2018, Beyoncé headlined the halftime show but paid homage to her career beginnings when she had a Destiny’s Child reunion and brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Usher spring boarded into superstardom with "Confessions," which sold more than 10 million units in the U.S. and earned him eight nominations at the 2005 Grammys, winning him three. He lost album of the year to Ray Charles’ final album "Genius Loves Company," released two months after the legend died.

"Confessions" ranks among one of the best-selling music projects of all time and launched No. 1 hits such as "Yeah!" with Ludacris and Lil Jon, "Burn" and "Confessions Part II." His special edition version included the smooth hit "My Boo," a duet with Alicia Keys. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the epic album.

Usher, 44, is currently headlining his "Usher: My Way" residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews. He’s also beginning an eight-night block of performances in Paris on Sunday. Usher is expected to wrap up his Las Vegas residency in early December before he makes his Super Bowl halftime appearance a couple months later.

The singer has served as a coach on NBC’s "The Voice" and appeared in several films including "Hustlers" and "Light It Up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.