A suspected gunman wanted in the killing of a man after a parking dispute in San Jose four years ago was captured in Mexico, police said.

Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, 31, was arrested Nov. 22 in Rosarito, Mexico, according to the San Jose Police Department. He was extradited to the United States on Dec. 2 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Suspect hid in Mexico for years

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Paasi had been hiding in Mexico since the June 4, 2021, killing of 33-year-old Marco Antonio Santos.

"If you want to play hide and seek, know that we will find you, no matter what country you cower in," said San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph. "Our relentless pursuit of dangerous and violent suspects is not defined by borders. There is no place on Earth a murderer can hide from San Jose Police."

Killing described as senseless act

The backstory:

Santos was killed on his birthday in what authorities described as a senseless act of violence.

"This killing occurred in front of the victim's wife and daughter," Joseph previously said.

The shooting occurred around 7:46 p.m. in the 4100 block of The Woods Drive, police said. Investigators determined Paasi shot Santos during an argument over a parking space.

Santos died at the scene.

At the time, the victim’s widow, Sandra Santos, described her husband as a hardworking man.

"He provided for his two sons and his two daughters. He was a good husband. He was a good friend," she said.