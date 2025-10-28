Suspected DUI driver leaves 1-year-old child at scene of crash, CHP says

article

A woman is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence after leaving a one-year-old child behind at the scene of a crash, California Highway Patrol in Dublin say.

CHP said the unidentified suspect, who they shared photos of on social media, walked away from an earlier crash and was contacted on Interstate 580. CHP posted to social media on Tuesday. They did not say when the crash happened.

Once the woman was questioned by CHP officers, they were able to backtrack to the scene where they located the injured child. Officials said the child will be OK.

CHP did not say what substance the woman was on but did say, "Impariment is not limited to alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and cannabis products can all affect a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely."

No other details about this crash and the immediate aftermath were made available.

What we don't know:

CHP did not say what the relationship between the woman and child is. We do not know how they first heard about the crash. Details about how the woman was taken into custody were not made available.

Photo courtesy CHP Dublin.