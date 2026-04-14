Newsom announces August special election to fill Swalwell’s vacated congressional seat

The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday afternoon issued a proclamation announcing a special election in August to fill Eric Swalwell's vacated congressional seat. The proclamation establishes an Aug. 18 date for the election.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday afternoon issued a proclamation announcing an August special election to fill the representative's seat for the state’s 14th congressional district, which Eric Swalwell vacated on Monday amid numerous sexual assault allegations.

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The proclamation establishes an Aug.18 date for the election.

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Swalwell resigned from his position as representative for the state’s 14th congressional district on Monday following several news reports released on Friday detailing sexual assault allegations by numerous women.

Swalwell’s resignation was preceded by the suspension of his campaign for California governor on Sunday.

Polls around the time of the suspension showed Swalwell among the top Democratic contenders in the race for governor, alongside fellow Democrat and billionaire Tom Steyer.