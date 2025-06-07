Swalwell slams Trump's immigration policies at Castro Valley event

The Brief U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is sharply criticizing recent ICE arrests in the Bay Area, while touting the return of a man who was mistakenly deported as a win for due process. Swalwell made the comments during an annual hike with constituents in Castro Valley. ICE arrested multiple people in a two-day operation in San Jose this week, as well as detaining several people at San Francisco immigration courts.



East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell slammed President Trump's immigration policies Saturday during his annual "Hike with Your Rep" with constituents in Castro Valley.

The Democratic congressman's comments come after a series of recent ICE arrests in the Bay Area and the return of a man who was mistakenly deported.

Democratic rep talks immigration on hike with constituents

"We didn't let it go," said Swalwell. "And so he's back."

At Saturday's event at Lake Chabot, Swalwell called the return of Kilmar Abrego-Garcia to the U.S. after being mistakenly deported, a win for the rule of law.

The Salvadoran native from Maryland is now facing human trafficking charges. The Trump administration says if he's convicted, he'll be sent back to El Salvador after serving his sentence.

"This is really about due process and whether we are a country that affords it to people or whether we look like China and Russia," said Swalwell.

What they're saying:

At the hike, constituents expressed concerns about immigration and other Trump administration policies.

"I'm becoming more and more concerned," said Jonathan Ford of Castro Valley.

"I need to talk to this representative and hear what he has to say," said Linda Honeyman of Castro Valley.

The backstory:

Many say they're worried about recent ICE arrests in the Bay Area, including a targeted operation in San Jose on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the arrest of a Livermore man, Miguel Lopez, at a San Francisco immigration court.

"[Lopez] was following the rules, went to his court date and was grabbed at the court date, and has been in custody since," said Swalwell. "Let's focus on the most violent individuals and not rip families apart."

The other side:

ICE says anyone without legal status is subject to deportation, adding those arrested in San Jose had final orders of removal.

Swalwell hopeful Trump-Musk feud creates opportunity for Dems

Swalwell also spoke out Saturday on the very public feud between Trump and Elon Musk.

"Well, Elon Musk is right that this big, beautiful bill is a debt train wreck," said Swalwell. "And I hope that it does end up killing the bill. But at the end of the day, this mess between Musk and Trump, I hope it gives Democrats an opportunity.

But KTVU asked Swalwell if Democrats need to change their approach, given sagging poll numbers and a scathing new book about former President Joe Biden.

"Democrats should look like the party of the future," said Swalwell, "So our 2028 nominee probably shouldn't be on social security."

Is Swalwell considering a presidential run?

Asked if he was mulling a 2028 run, Swalwell said, "Right now, I see it as this mission to win the midterms, cut our time in hell in half, and then have a free election in 2028. And I'd love to have that problem and think through what the options are for me to serve."