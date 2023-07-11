Tearful final sign-off given in Oakland for retiring CHP veteran

It was an emotional send-off for Oakland Highway Patrol Officer Bradley Mathes who gave his final radio sign-off to tears, words of deep appreciation and cheers in front of his family, friends, and colleagues.

Mathes retired on July 29 after almost three decades of service. He marked his last day on the job at the CHP's Oakland office, giving his final 10-10, the code used to announce going off-duty.

A dispatcher from the agency's Golden Gate Communications Center took to the radio asking units to "prepare to copy a very special announcement."

The dispatcher went on to list Mathes’s accomplishments and contributions. The veteran officer joined the CHP in 1996 and began his career with the agency in the San Francisco-area office. He transferred to Oakland in 1998 and worked in various positions including evidence officer, watch officer, school bus coordinator and safety services patrol officer.

"Throughout his 27-year of service, Officer Mathes has been a valued member of law enforcement community," dispatch said. "He has consistently demonstrated a level of commitment and dedication to serving and protecting his community that is truly inspiring."

The dispatcher said that Mathes would be missed by his co-workers and those in the community he served, and she praised the officer for "his unwavering commitment to service and his tireless efforts to keep his community safe."

The officer wiped tears from his face as the announcement of his retirement was made.

And then it was his turn to take to the airwaves.

"Thank you for all your years of support," he said as he gave his CHP number for the last time over the radio and announced his 10-10.

His friends and family were on-hand to celebrate the moment as cheers broke out.

On Tuesday, Mathes told KTVU he got emotional as he heard the dispatcher chronicle the 27 years he spent with the agency.

"Wow, where did that 27 years go?" he recalled thinking. "It was a fast and good 27 years… seems like an eternity, but it really wasn't. It felt like a blur," Mathes shared.

The 55-year-old Richmond resident, who grew up in Oakland, said he was still trying to figure out how he planned to spend his retirement. But for now, he knew there would be lots of photography and fishing in his future.

"There's so much of this local region that I have yet to explore out there and definitely plan to do it through my photography," he shared.

And when asked what he would miss the most about the job, without hesitation, he said it would be the camaraderie shared among his colleagues.

"I was in the military as well. Between the two, it's definitely the camaraderie," he said, adding, "There's nothing that comes in front of that when you walk away from that type of work."

He also noted that he would miss the appreciation that was demonstrated to him over years by his community.

"Although the culture of appreciation has changed for law enforcement, there are still people out there that really appreciate us, and they're not shy about it," Mathes explained, "Just to know that you were appreciated for what you did and the peril that you put yourself in."

As the Highway Patrol shared video of the officer's final 10-10 on Facebook, it expressed its gratitude for the years he gave to the job. "On behalf of CHP Oakland, we wish you a safe and healthy retirement," the agency said, "and we thank you for your commitment, dedication, and service."