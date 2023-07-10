Teen killed in San Jose double shooting

article

San Jose police were investigating the death of a teenager over the weekend, in a double shooting that left another person injured.

The shootings happened on Saturday night. Police said shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of East Williams and South 10th streets on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, they located two gunshot victims: a man and a juvenile.

"The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased," police said in a news release.

The other victim was also brought to a hospital and was expected to survive, investigators said.

Investigators said, "The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation." They did not release the victims' age or any further details, and there was no word of any arrests or suspect description.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County coroner's office told KTVU that officials were withholding the identity of the teen, pending the victim's positive identification.

The teen's death marked the city's 21st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the San José Police Department Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or through email at: 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov.



Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (408) 947-STOP or through the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers website. Information leading to an arrest in the case could lead to a cash reward.