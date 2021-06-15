Expand / Collapse search
Thousands overcharged driving across the Golden Gate Bridge

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Golden Gate Bridge overcharge

Several drivers were overcharged while going over the Golden Gate Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO - Anyone who recently drove across the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco should check their FasTrak bill.

In the past two months, 32,000 drivers were overcharged by at least triple the correct amount, because of a glitch in one of the toll lane sensors.
 

The district uncovered the problem when FasTrak users started complaining.
 

The sensor has been taken out of service, and refunds will automatically go into accounts, in the next four to six weeks.

 