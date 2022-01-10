Thousands without power in Sierra for more than 2 weeks

Thousands of people living in the Sierra have been without power for more than two weeks now.



The storms that pushed across the Sierra just after Christmas knocked down power poles and in many cases broke lines in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties.

Surprisingly, most of the people who are still in the dark say they're encouraged because they can see work crews making a little more progress every day.

"They are out in full-force," one woman in Nevada County said on Sunday. "I drove through town and that's all I could see – PG&E crews and contractors. It's incredible the amount of people they have out here."

Another man said "it's been pretty crazy," pointing to a power pole that was swinging around for about a week.



PG&E says it hopes to have the power back on before the end of this week.

The utility has managed to cut the number of people without electricity from 10,000 last week to just 3,000 on Monday.



