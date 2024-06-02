Two fires at UC Berkeley investigated as arson

Two separate fires were reported at University of California, Berkeley and both are being investigated as arson, the University of California Berkeley Police Department confirmed to KTVU.

The first arson happened at Barrows Lane at 5:05 a.m. on Saturday. That's when police said a man wearing all dark clothing set a UC police vehicle on fire. He then headed east on Bancroft Way.

The second arson happened at the C.V. Starr East Asian Library around 10:15 p.m. A man set fire to a patch of dry grass on the north side of the library. He then reportedly left the campus heading north towards Euclid Avenue, UCPD said.

Both fires are under investigation by the UCPD. Anyone with information about either fire, or any other fire that sounds similar, is asked to contact UCPD at 510-6542-6760.



