Two UC Berkeley students contract more contagious UK COVID variant

Two cases of the more contagious UK variant of the novel coronavirus have been detected in students at University of California Berkeley.

Cal Berkeley says the students both recently arrived from overseas and had not been on campus except to be tested.

A surge in cases on campus last week led the university to ask students on campus to stay in their dorm rooms.

The university says at least 133 cases of the UK mutation have been seen state wide, including six in Alameda County.