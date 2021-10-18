UC Berkeley students help clean eucalyptus tree debris

University of California, Berkeley students worked to clear out eucalyptus debris above campus on Sunday.

The students gathered above Cal's Memorial Stadium Sunday to help a neighborhood organization called Hillside Fire Safety Group.

"It was a very heartwarming response from the university community from the students when we heard so many volunteer groups come to help us," said one of the organizers.

Eucalyptus trees' shaggy bark is considered highly combustible and a dangerous fire hazard.

Cleaning up forest under brush and ground vegetation helps to prevent the spread of wildfires.

Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the devastating firestorm that tore through the Berkeley and Oakland hills.