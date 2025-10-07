'We need safe streets': SF community leaders honor Urban Alchemy worker killed

The Brief Joey Alexander’s family and friends said they want him remembered for the positive changes he made in his life and for others. The Urban Alchemy worker was shot and killed on Sept. 26 in front of the main library when he asked a man to stop doing drugs with women and children nearby. Local community advocates gathered at City Hall on Tuesday to rally for safety.



On the steps of City Hall in San Francisco on Tuesday, there was gratitude and grief as city and community leaders held a rally to remember Joey Alexander.

The Urban Alchemy worker was shot and killed on Sept. 26 in front of the main library when he asked a man to stop doing drugs with women and children nearby.

"He just loved being out here, so when I see everybody out here, it brings joy to my heart and tears to my eyes that there's support that he really didn't see," said Urban Alchemy's Ronald "Sky" Carter.

It’s a respect that Urban Alchemy members, who were formerly incarcerated, say they don't often receive when working the streets to make a difference.

"We need safe streets and clean neighborhoods," said Cedric Akbar, executive director of Positive Directions.

Positive Directions is a stabilization center that serves those struggling with issues such as substance abuse and mental health challenges.

Akbar said drug-related violence continues to grip the streets of the city.

When KTVU met with Akbar on Tuesday, he shared surveillance video of a shooting that took place in front of his center on Mission Street in the SoMa neighborhood Saturday morning.

"It looked like a drug deal gone bad. That's the best thing I can say," Akbar said. "The person was selling drugs on the corner, the one that did the shooting. He chased him down the street and then he shot him, and some money was picked up from off the ground."

Joey Alexander, an Urban Alchemy worker, shot and killed in San Francisco on Sept. 26.

Who was Joey Alexander?

Local perspective:

Alexander’s family and friends said they want him remembered for the positive changes he made in his life and for others.

His brother, Marvin Alexander, said Joey Alexander had turned his life around after time behind bars and found purpose in helping others.

"He wanted to make right what he'd done in his past," the man said. "Whatever he was doing, it was the right thing. He loved his job, I know that. He loved his job."

Alexander leaves behind two sons. His family said his legacy should be defined not by his past, but by the man he became.

"I want people to remember my little brother for this: don’t look at him for what he’d done," Marvin Alexander said. "Look at him for what he was doing."

Suspect charged

Police said the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Edmund Bowen, pulled out a shotgun and fired at Alexander at close range after an argument.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced later last week that the suspect would be charged with murder.