U.S. Olympian and Bay Area swim coach Richard Thornton died after collapsing on a beach in Santa Cruz.

The beloved coach was about to go surfing at the Hook on Thursday when he suddenly collapsed as he stepped into the water.

The 65-year-old had recently been receiving treatment for blood cancer.

Thornton graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and was an avid swimmer. He was also a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic swim team, but did not compete because the U.S. boycotted the summer games in Moscow.

Hailed as a fixture in the California swimming community, Thortnon had been the head coach of San Ramon Valley Aquatics for years.

Richard Thornton, a longtime Bay Area swim coach and one-time member of the U.S.'s Olympic swim team, died on January 4, 2023 after collapsing at a Santa Cruz beach.

His brother, Marc Thorton, said he was a mentor to many young swimmers.

"He would sit down with them personally and actually understand them individually and help them achieve what they could achieve," his brother said. "He was very open and earnest. He just cared about people on an individualized basis and I think that's why people looked up to him as a mentor."

Thorton was also part of several international swimming staffs, including head coach of the 1995 U.S. World Championship.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.