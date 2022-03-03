Vandal armed with spray paint strikes South Bay GOP headquarters, struggle seen on video

Surveillance video shared on Thursday shows the moments when a man, equipped with spray paint, vandalized the Santa Clara County Republican Party Headquarters in San Jose on Wednesday.

The video was shared with KTVU by the Santa Clara County GOP chair.

The video shows a man wearing a red baseball cap and a florescent construction worker's vest struggling with two GOP volunteers who try to shove him out the front door. The headquarters is located at 522 North Monroe Street.

Despite their efforts, the vandal manages to spray the front door before being helped out by the workers.

Police found the spray can and the vest the man was wearing after he ran away, officials said.

Volunteers said the vandal had knocked on their window and they let him in. He then started to spray a photo of former President Donald Trump, the front door and a volunteer's car.

San Jose police are looking for more information to identify the suspect.