Vegetation fires in Vallejo shut down Carquinez Bridge, prompt evacuation of university

Two vegetation fires broke out Sunday morning in Vallejo shutting down Interstate 80 on the Carquinez Bridge and forcing the evacuation of a university campus.

Smoke blanketed the city and aerial images showed trucks on fire in a parking lot. The Solano County firefighters said one of the fires had reached three alarms. Just before 9:45 a.m., California State University Maritime Academy sent out an alert for everyone to evacuate the campus because the fire had jumped Interstate Highway 80.

High winds and hot temperatures caused other smaller fires to sprout up across the region as well.

Trucks are on fire in a parking lot in Vallejo because of the Glen Cove Fire. Oct. 27, 2019

For example, a pair of smaller fires sprouted up in Contra Costa County and statewide, the biggest blaze in Sonoma County, where the Kincade Fire had scorched 30,000 acres.