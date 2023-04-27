Victim in deadly wrong way crash in Sunnyvale identified

The Santa Clara County coroner has identified the victim in a fatal wrong way crash last weekend in Sunnyvale.

Xavier Selzer, a 22-year-old from Hayward, died Sunday morning around 4 a.m. as he drove a 2017 red Honda Civic westbound on Highway 237, according to California Highway Patrol.

Selzer was hit head on by a driver in a 2021 Silver Honda Civic going the wrong direction, CHP said. That driver has only been identified by CHP as a 34-year-old from San Francisco.

CHP believes the driver may have been impaired but they are awaiting toxicology reports to confirm.

Both drivers died at the scene.

A GoFundMe in Selzer's name said he was studying for a career in medicine before his sudden passing.

"He will be desperately missed, but his light and spirit will continue on in all of us who were lucky enough to know him," said Joyce Moreno in the post. "Xavier was the light of our life and touched all of those who knew him with his genuine kindness and love.



