Three people die in traffic accidents in Sunnyvale over the weekend

Traffic accidents in the South Bay took the lives of three people in Sunnyvale, and the passenger of a car in San Jose is also facing life-threatening injuries as of Saturday night.

This weekend in Sunnyvale, a person was killed while trying to cross the street and a head-on collision took the lives of two people.

"The head-on collisions we’ve seen this weekend is a part of our investigation and each one of these is to try to figure out where this person entered the freeway," said Officer Andrew Barclay, with the California Highway Patrol.

Two people died early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. as they traveled westbound on Highway 237 in Sunnyvale. CHP says there was one person in each vehicle and one of them was driving in the wrong direction. CHP didn’t say which vehicle actually caused the head-on collision. Both drivers died at the scene.

"If you have somebody coming at you, coming the wrong way, obviously that close rate is pretty quick. So paying attention and seeing what’s coming ahead of you is very important. You know, put down the phone, don’t be messing with your infotainment system, pay attention to the road," said Barclay.

In the Sunnyvale collision, a man was struck and killed as he tried to walk across the intersection at Fair Oaks and East Taylor Avenues around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night.

The Sunnyvale Public Safety Department says he was heading eastbound on Fair Oaks when a single car hit and killed him. The Silicon Valley Bike Coalition says people need to be more aware of how fast they're driving.

"Unfortunately there was a study that came out recently from the Vision Zero Task Force, and many of the residents said they did not know that they were speeding. They had no idea," said Diana Crumedy, with the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a suspected hit-and-run accident that happened just after midnight early Sunday morning. It happened at Berryessa and Piedmont Roads. After the two-car collision, one person was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The streets are built for active transportation. People can move very fast and unfortunately, with the number of deaths that we’ve had, that has to change," Crumedy said.

San Jose police and CHP are asking anyone with information to contact them. Crumedy says San Jose’s Vision Zero traffic improvement program is not fully funded and still needs an additional $12 million.