VTA reaches collective bargaining agreement that includes appreciation pay for union members

A three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Thursday between Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) and workers from the transit union.

The agreement includes a one-time $3,500 ‘appreciation pay’ for all Amalgamated Transit Union workers with ATU Local 265. VTA's board of directors approved the agreement, following a vote by union members to ratify the contract on Wednesday.

The deal gives union members a 10% pay increase over three years.

In a statement, VTA said the agreement comes ahead of the current contract expiring in September 2022, "in an effort to create further stability for employees after a particularly tough year."

"We are heartened to come to such an expedient agreement with our largest union as our workforce continues to heal from an especially arduous year that included not only the protracted pandemic, but a crippling cyber attack and the horrific shooting attack at our Guadalupe Light Rail Yard," said VTA General Manager/CEO Carolyn Gonot.

VTA suffered a tremendous loss when an employee-turned mass shooter, shot and killed nine of his fellow employees in the rail yard shooting last May. Authorities said the gunmen then killed himself.

The new contract goes into effect March 7, 2022.