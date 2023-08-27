Expand / Collapse search

West Nile Virus spreads across multiple Bay Area counties

By KTVU Staff
Published 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Contra Costa County and Santa Clara officials have reported multiple cases of West Nile Virus.

Contra Costa County officials have reported eight incidents of West Nile Virus countywide over the last month and a half, with the most recent outbreak being found among chickens on August 14. 

The flocks were located near Knightsen and Oakley in Contra Costa County and West Nile Virus antibodies have been found in 11 dead birds and eight different groups of mosquitoes, county data shows

Exposure will remain a risk until overnight temperatures begin to cool, officials say. 

Santa Clara County found groups of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus near downtown San Jose by Kelley Park. Santa Clara County officials plan to treat the area on Tuesday night.  

