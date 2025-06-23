What's open and closed on July 4th?

article

The Brief July 4th falls on a Friday this year. The USPS and other government agencies close for the federal holiday. Many businesses are open but operate on a special holiday schedule.



July Fourth falls on a Friday this year, as the country marks the 249th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and commemorates the United States' birth as an independent nation.

Closed for the holiday

What we know:

The federal holiday means the United States Postal Service will not be delivering or picking up mail.

FedEx and UPS will also hold delivery services for the holiday.

Financial institutions, including the Federal Reserve and banks, will be closed. ATMs and online banking will still be available.

The Department of Motor Vehicles, libraries, and other non-essential governmental institutions will also close to observe the holiday.

What's open

For consumers, many businesses will be open, though most will be operating on a special holiday schedule.

Here is a look at some Fourth of July business hours around the Bay Area.

Grocery stores

Trader Joe’s: Stores will operate on a special schedule and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway: Stores will follow their regular hours.

Lucky’s: Stores will follow their regular hours.

Whole Foods: Stores will operate on a special holiday schedule with locations operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers should confirm store hours with their local stores.

Pharmacy chains and big box stores

CVS: Pharmacy locations will be open, although some stores may have reduced hours. The company recommends, before visiting, customers call their local store or go online to check hours at cvs.com.

Walgreens: Stores will operate their regular hours, although the majority of the chain's pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies. The company advised customers check the Walgreens website to find operating hours of their local store.

Sam’s Club: Stores will operate on a special holiday schedule. They will open with their normal hours – 8 a.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. for Club members, but stores will close at 6 p.m. to observe the holiday. Club pharmacy and café hours will coincide with the early closing, a company spokesperson told KTVU.

Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours on July 4th. A company spokesperson noted most locations' hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

IKEA: Stores will operate on a special July 4th schedule, opening at their normal time and closing early at 6 p.m. Check specific stores for exact hours.

Target: Stores will open, though operation hours may vary by location.

An employee pushes Target Corp. shopping carts outside a store in Emeryville, California, on Feb. 28, 2020. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Closed:

Costco: The popular membership-only big box chain will be closed on July 4th. Independence Day is one seven holidays that Costco closes its U.S. warehouses.

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

Other retail chains and malls

Kohl’s: Stores will operate on special holiday hours, closing at 7 p.m. A company spokesperson said that store hours will vary by location and advised customers check Kohls.com for details.

REI: Stores will operate on a special July 4th schedule and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: All locations will be open but will have an early close time of 7 p.m., the company said.

Nordstrom: Department stores will operate on special July 4th hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Nordstrom spokesperson recommended shoppers check the most up-to-date information on store hours by going to the company's websites for Nordstrom department stores and Nordstrom Rack.

Broadway Plaza - Walnut Creek: The shopping area will operate on special holiday hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center - Pleasanton: The mall will be open with special hours from 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa Plaza: The shopping center will operate on a special holiday schedule, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Francisco Centre: The mall will operate on a special holiday schedule from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westfield Valley Fair - Santa Clara: The shopping area will operate on a special holiday schedule from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Great Mall - Milpitas: The mall will operate on a holiday schedule, opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stanford Shopping Center: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Restaurants

Many restaurants plan to open for the holiday, though some will implement a special holiday schedule. For example:

Applebee's: Restaurants will be open on the Fourth, operating on a regular schedule, an Applebee's associate told KTVU.

Chick-fil-A: Restaurants are open, but the company noted that the hours of operation vary by location and recommended customers check with their local Chick-fil-A to confirm opening and closing times.

Chipotle: Most restaurants will close at 3 p.m., according to a company spokesperson.

Raising Cane's: The chain said it will be closed on July 4th to allow its crew to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. "We take pride in giving our Crew the day off for holidays," a spokesperson told KTVU.

Before heading out to your favorite restaurant for a Fourth of July meal, diners are encouraged to call the business or go to its website to check the hours of operation.