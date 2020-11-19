Wolf-dog hybrid still on the loose in San Benancio area

article

A wolf-dog hybrid remains at large after three of the animals

escaped from a yard in unincorporated San Benancio in Monterey County last month, county officials said Wednesday.

The wolf hybrids escaped Oct. 30 and the other two have since been captured.

The animal still at large is female, black and is about 8 months

old. She is believed to be in the area of Lucie Lane off San Benancio Road and was spotted there as recently as last weekend.

County Animal Services officials are advising anyone who sees the animal to call (831) 769-8856 and leave a message with the animal's location.

They recommend that all small pets, livestock and trash cans are secured.