Woman alleges San Francisco firefighter injected her with sedative at abortion protest

A woman is suing the San Francisco Fire Department claiming a firefighter injected her with an unknown sedative against her will while she was protesting abortion rights at a Warriors game this summer.

Kareim McKnight, who is being represented by well-known civil rights attorney John Burris, filed the federal lawsuit against San Francisco, as well as its police and fire departments on Tuesday, demanding damages for being assaulted and given medication without her consent.

San Francisco police and the San Francisco Fire Department referred all comment Wednesday to the city attorney's office, which has not yet responded to inquiries.

According to the suit, McKnight and her friend, Amanda Piasecki, were at the Warriors playoff game at Chase Center on June 13 against the Boston Celtics.

Both women were also protesting the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade inside the stadium. They carried a banner that read: "Overturn Roe? Hell no!"

As they reached the main floor, the suit states they were met by Allied Universal Security guards who dragged them out of the arena into the stadium garage.

An activist group called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Bay Area provided some video of the women being pulled out by their feet by men in suits.

McKnight then said a security guard put a knee on her back before she was handcuffed. She continued to chant pro-abortion slogans.

"At this time, a San Francisco police officer threatened Ms. McKnight that she would be injected with a sedative if she did not comply," the suit states. "Ms. McKnight strongly refused to be injected with a sedative."

Then, without her consent, a San Francisco fire employee injected McKnight "with a sedative/hypnotic agent against her will while she lay strapped to a gurney," the suit states.

What kind of sedative was allegedly used has not been determined.

McKnight had not been threatening anyone in any way, her lawyers wrote.

She was taken to Kaiser Hospital, where she was released shortly afterward.