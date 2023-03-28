Woman's body wrapped in plastic, rolled in carpet, dumped in Oakland: mother

article

A 33-year-old woman's body was wrapped in plastic, rolled up in a carpet and dumped in Oakland, the victim's mother told KTVU.

Christy Miles said her daughter, Megan Ashley Lynch, was found dead in the 2100 block of Brush Street on March 23.

The Alameda County Coroner would not identify the woman, citing a press hold on her death.

Oakland police would only confirm that the death on Brush Street just after 10:15 a.m. was suspicious. Police would not give out any more details.

"I feel like I'm losing my mind," Miles said.

Miles' son, Devin West, 27, was killed at Santa Rita Jail last year by his cellmate.

She has two remaining children left.

Miles is now fundraising for funeral expenses and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3326.

